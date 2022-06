The National Police are ready for a possible Russian re-offensive on Kyiv.

Head of the National Police Ihor Klymenko said this in an interview with Ukrainian News Agency.

"This question (whether there will be a second attack on Kyiv - ed.), perhaps, is not for me. The question for me is whether the National Police units are ready to defend the state. I can say with confidence that yes," he said.

According to him, on the first day of the Russian invasion at some borders of Kyiv region, when Russian equipment and military personnel entered, the police came out last

“Even when people are leaving the settlements now, the police ensure order outside, evacuation and then the last to leave this or that settlement. This is our daily work today. Everyone is writing a new history of our state, essays on the invincibility of our people. The oath today can best show how we are determined to protect our state," Klymenko said.

He added that if some bastards in uniform or in government appear betraying this oath, then this is an insignificant number of the population.

"And this should not overshadow the feat of our people, our law enforcement officers who give their lives to protect our state," the head of the National Police added.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, the threat of a second attack on Kyiv remains. Russia may use the territory of Belarus for a new attempt to take the capital of Ukraine under its control.

Earlier, Meduza wrote that the “maximum program” for the Russian Federation is still called taking control of Kyiv.

Also, the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine believes that the Russian Federation does not leave the goal of capturing Kyiv.