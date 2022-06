As of the morning of the 100th day of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, the invaders lost about 30,950 servicemen.

This is stated in the message of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook.

Thus, it is reported that the greatest losses of the occupation troops were observed in the Bakhmut direction.

The enemy's combat losses on June 3 were approximately:

Personnel - about 30,950 (+100)

Tanks – 1,367 (+4)

Armored fighting vehicles – 3,366 (+12)

Artillery systems - 675 (+14)

MLRS - 207 (+0)

Air defense systems - 95 (+0)

Planes- 210 (+0)

Helicopters - 175 (+0)

UAV operational-tactical level - 535 (+14)

Cruise missiles - 121 (+1)

Ships/boats - 13 (+0)

Automotive equipment and tank trucks – 2,329 (+4)

Special vehicles - 51 (+0).

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, the Russians are preparing an offensive in the Slobozhanskyi direction, concentrating equipment.

Meanwhile, the invaders are trying to advance in the Lyman and Izium directions to capture Sloviyansk and Kramatorsk.