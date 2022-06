Over the past day, June 2, the Ukrainian military repelled five attacks by Russian invaders in Donbas.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Therefore, it is reported that in the Luhansk and Donetsk directions, the military repulsed five enemy attacks in a day. Also, the invaders lost several pieces of equipment.

"... 5 tanks, 3 artillery systems, 2 armored combat vehicles were destroyed. Air defense units shot down three UAVs of the Orlan-10 type," the report says.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, the Russian invaders were rebuffed in the Sloviyansk, Sievierodonetsk, and Kryvyi Rih directions, as well as near Krasnohorivka and Poltavka, and were forced to retreat.

Meanwhile, the invaders are trying to advance in the Lyman and Izium directions to capture Sloviyansk and Kramatorsk.

As of the morning of the 100th day of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, the Russian invaders continue to prepare for an offensive in the Slobozhanskyi direction.

Adviser to the head of the Presidential Office Oleksii Arestovych said that counterattacks in Sievierodonetsk do not guarantee that the Ukrainian military will get it back.