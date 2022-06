As of the morning of the 100th day of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, the enemy continued to prepare for an offensive in the Slobozhanskyi direction.

This is stated in a statement by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Thus, it is reported that units of the Russian army replenish stocks of materiel, weapons and equipment, accumulating it on the territory of the Russian Federation.

Also, in order to reduce the offensive potential of the AFU, positions are also fired from cannon artillery and multiple launch rocket systems in this direction.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, the invaders are trying to advance in the Lyman and Izium directions to capture Sloviyansk and Kramatorsk.

The loss of personnel of the Russian troops on June 1 increased by 150 to 30,850 killed, and the Ukrainian military also destroyed 2 aircraft, 2 tanks and 11 armored fighting vehicles over the past day.

The Russians launched a missile attack on Mykolayiv region, the bridge was damaged.

Meanwhile, Adviser to Head of the Presidential Office Andrii Yermak, Oleksii Arestovych, said that counterattacks in Sievierodonetsk did not guarantee that the Ukrainian military would beat him back.