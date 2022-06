Invaders In Bakhmut Direction Attack In Area Of 5 Settlements, Battles Going On - General Staff

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine spoke about the situation on the fronts as of the evening of the 99th day of the full-scale Russian invasion of Ukraine. This is stated in the message of the headquarters, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

So, it is reported that in the Lyman direction, the enemy conducted assault operations in the areas of the settlements of Studenok, Sosnove and Yarove, hostilities continue.

In the Bakhmut direction, the enemy conducted offensive and assault operations in the areas of the settlements of Komyshuvakha, Mykolaivka, Vrubivka, Berestove and Bilohorivka, hostilities continue.

The invaders continue shelling in the areas of the settlements of Sievierodonetsk and Lysychansk.

Near Borivske, the enemy unsuccessfully conducted assault operations.

The enemy continues shelling civilian infrastructure in the areas of the settlements of Tsyrkuny, Stara Hnylytsia, Peremoha, Staryi Saltiv, Dovhenke, Virnopillia, Hrushuvakha, Velyka Komyshuvakha and Husarivka.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the invaders are trying to advance in the Lyman and Izium directions to capture Sloviansk and Kramatorsk.

Losses of personnel of Russian troops for June 1 increased by 150 to 30,850 killed, also the Ukrainian military over the past day destroyed 2 aircraft, 2 tanks and 11 armored fighting vehicles.