Ukraine Itself Will Decide At What Distance To Use HIMARS - U.S. Ambassador To Ukraine

U.S. Ambassador To Ukraine Bridget Brink has commented on the new U.S. package of military assistance to Ukraine during a briefing in Kyiv on Thursday, June 2.

"President Biden yesterday signed a USD 700 million military aid package that includes HIMARS long-range artillery. This will help Ukrainian forces to deliver more accurate strikes and [shoot] to a greater distance. So the Ukrainian troops will decide what distance to shoot," she said.

HIMARS systems can be equipped with Lockheed Martin ATACMS ballistic missile operational-tactical missile systems. The range of this rocket is about 300 km, and the PrSM version can cover up to 500 km.

