Belarusian troops are mining territories along the border with Ukraine. They also strengthened control at the border. This is stated in the operational update of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

So, it is reported that Belarusian troops are mining forest and bypass roads, bridges.

In the Volyn and Polissia directions, the main efforts of the armed forces of the Republic of Belarus are focused on strengthening measures to protect the state border. At the same time, mining of forest roads, bypass roads and bridges in areas bordering the Ukrainian state is carried out, the General Staff says.

In addition, the General Staff noted that the threat of missile and air strikes from the territory of Belarus remains.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, tanks and infantry fighting vehicles are being removed from storage bases in Belarus, they can be transferred to the Russian military.

Earlier it was reported that Belarus intends to hold military training in the region bordering Ukraine.

At the beginning of last week, it became known that Belarus decided to extend the military exercises of units of the country's armed forces.