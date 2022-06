Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of Russia, the operational-tactical aviation of the Russian army has made more than 5,722 sorties to strike at the territory of Ukraine. More than 20% were conducted from the territory of Belarus.

The deputy head of the Main Operational Directorate of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksii Hromov made the corresponding statement, Interfax-Ukraine reports.

"Since the beginning of hostilities, the enemy has carried out 5,722 operational-tactical aircraft flights. Of these, 1,211 aircraft departures were carried out from the territory of the Republic of Belarus alone, more than 20% of the total," he said.

According to Hromov, since February 24, the Russian occupation forces have fired 551 Iskander or Kalibr cruise missiles at critical infrastructure facilities in Ukraine.

At that, 61 launches of missiles of these types were carried out from the territory of Belarus, where Russian troops are located.

Recall that in mid-April, the speaker of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, Oleksandr Motuzianyk, said that Russian troops had intensified the use of operational-tactical aviation compared to the initial period of the invasion.

We also wrote that according to the adviser to the head of the President's Office Oleksii Arestovych, Russian troops have a large supply of cruise and ballistic missiles, so the Russian Federation will use them against Ukraine until the end of the war.

At that, in early May, the Ukrainian military began to record that Russia began to use old Soviet-made missiles.