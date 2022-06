The threat of shelling of the border regions of Ukraine from the Russian Federation is increasing. Chernihiv and Sumy regions may be under attack. The deputy head of the Main Operational Directorate of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksii Hromov announced this at a briefing.

Thus, Hromov noted that recently mortar shelling of the border areas of Chernihiv and Sumy regions has intensified from the territory of the Russian Federation.

According to him, in this way the kafirs want to prevent the Ukrainian defense forces from controlling the state border.

"In the future, there is no exception to increasing the intensity of shelling of military and civilian facilities in order to prohibit the establishment by the Ukrainian defense forces of control over the state border and the retention of part of our troops to ensure the security of border areas," Hromov explained.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Russian aviation has completed almost 6,000 sorties to strike Ukraine since the beginning of the war.

Meanwhile, the occupiers are trying to advance in the Lyman and Izium directions to capture Sloviansk and Kramatorsk.