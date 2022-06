Kremlin Says What Prevents RF From Conducting "Referendums" On Annexation Of Ukraine’s Occupied Territories

Press Secretary of the President of Russia Dmitry Peskov has said that the holding of so-called "referendums" on the territories of Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions occupied by Russia on joining the Russian Federation will be possible only after the establishment of full security.

Peskov said this in a comment to journalists, the Russian agency RBC reported.

Peskov accused the Ukrainian military and "Ukrainian nationalists" in strikes on civil targets in Kherson and Zaporizhia regions, as well as in the areas of so-called "DPR" and "LPR."

"When safety is not completely secured, and we see that the blows continue... of course, in these conditions we hardly can talk about the conduct of voting," he said.

Peskov added that the Russian authorities do not intend to make a decision on holding "referendums." This decision, according to him, should be made by people living in the occupied territories.

"We repeatedly said that people should choose their future... And we have no doubt that they will make the best decision," he noted.

Recall, on Wednesday, June 1, Member of the State Duma of the Russian Federation Leonid Slutsky admitted that the so-called "referendums" on the accession to the Russian Federation of the occupied territories of Donetsk, Luhansk, Zaporizhzhia and Kherson regions of Ukraine may occur this summer.

At the end of April, the Russian edition of Meduza, citing its own sources, reported that Russian President Vladimir Putin really wants the so-called "DPR" and "LPR" to join the Russian Federation, despite the fact that the Kremlin does not consider such a step necessary.