The National Bank expects USD 4.8 billion in June from international partners.

The deputy head of the NBU Yurii Heletii announced this during a briefing, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to him, in June, the Ministry of Finance expects to receive USD 4.8 billion from international partners.

Heletii added that international reserves should be used as efficiently as possible in a war, despite the sources of their filling.

The deputy head of the NBU also added that the NBU made a number of decisions to reduce the demand for currency and reduce pressure on reserves.

In turn, the head of the NBU Kyrylo Shevchenko said that at the moment none of the programs with the IMF are being implemented.

"In our opinion, it is now time to start discussing the new program with the IMF. As always, the focus of this program should be macro-financial stability and stability of state finances," said the head of the National Bank.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the state budget is financed from its own revenues by only a third, the remaining two thirds are international grant and credit assistance.