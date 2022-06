Invaders Trying To Advance In Lyman And Izium Directions To Capture Sloviansk And Kramatorsk

Russian occupiers are trying to advance in the Lyman and Izium directions to capture Sloviansk and Kramatorsk, Donetsk region. The head of the Donetsk Military Administration Pavlo Kyrylenko announced this at a briefing.

Thus, Kyrylenko said that the Lyman direction and the Lyman-Izium direction are the main directions in which the enemy is trying to advance to capture Sloviansk and Kramatorsk, its key tasks in the north of the region.

He also added that now there are tensions in the Avdiivka direction, as the enemy continues to try to make a breakthrough there.

"Besides, the Bakhmut-Lysychansk highway is under constant shelling of the invaders, however, it is controlled by the Armed Forces of Ukraine. And the enemy is also trying to implement its plans for the Luhansk direction Severodonetsk-Lysychansk," Kyrylenko said.

Characterizing the military situation in Donetsk region, he said that the past day was quite tense, the shelling continued and continues along the entire front line.

"The cities of Bakhmut, Soledar and Sloviansk, which has been under rocket strikes for the third day, are suffering from constant shelling. The Sviatohirsk community is also under fire from the Uragan rocket systems," the head of the Donetsk Military Administration stated.

He recalled that seven people per day were killed in the region, another 10 got wounds of varying severity.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the missile and artillery units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on June 1 in the south of the country destroyed 2 high-speed landing boats of the Russian invaders.

Losses of personnel of Russian troops for June 1 increased by 150 to 30,850 killed, also the Ukrainian military over the past day destroyed 2 aircraft, 2 tanks and 11 armored fighting vehicles.