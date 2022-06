Permission to sell alcohol led to an increase in conflict situations and hooliganism.

The head of the National Police Ihor Klymenko announced this in an interview with Ukrainian News Agency.

"We must understand that there are some restrictions, these are roadblocks, this is a curfew and, of course, a ban on the sale of alcoholic beverages. These are all interconnected things, because as soon as the sale of alcoholic beverages was allowed, we immediately faced a growth in conflict situations and hooliganism," he said.

Klymenko said that at the same time, apartment thefts decreased.

"As for apartment thefts, 1,400 such facts were registered for three months. This is 76% less than it was last year. This is not such a large figure for the whole country. As a rule, we solve these crimes. Of course, in the occupied territories it is almost impossible to do this, but statements from there come to us, and we register them," said the head of the National Police.

He also said that the number of robberies has halved.

"As for robberies, the number of robberies in Ukraine has halved - 135. This, among other things, is due to the fact that we have increased the number of foot and car patrols. Of course, this gives us the opportunity even in these conditions and realities to keep the criminal situation at a minimum level," Klymenko summed up.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Kyiv City State Administration from Thursday, June 2, expanded the time frame for the sale of alcohol in the capital's stores.

In Ukraine, crime decreased by 20%, and in the first months of the war by 50%.

In Ukraine, the number of crimes with the use of firearms increased by a third.