Near the occupied Mariupol, mass deaths of fish and dolphins began to be recorded in the sea, which indicates the spread of the disease in the water near the city. This was announced by the mayor's adviser Petro Andriushchenko in Telegram.

Andriushchenko said that the mass fish pestilence for Mariupol is inherent in July, when the air temperature reaches its highest values.

“The epidemic is no longer just a threat, but a reality. Such phenomena are inherent in Azov during the period of abnormal heat in July. Taking into account the temperature and the season, the onset of a pestilence of fish can only indicate the presence of a disease in sea water,” Andriushchenko said.

Andriushchenko noted that the sea is now one of the few places of hygiene for Mariupol residents, so the threat of the spread of epidemics has become a real threat, and not just a warning.

Also, according to the mayor's adviser, the invaders, due to their inability to take out the garbage, began to dump it right in the middle of the streets and in the courtyards of high-rise buildings.

"The occupiers actually bring and dump garbage among the buildings. The consequences, taking into account the weather, are clear - stench, festering, spreading through the streets. An interesting detail is that the dump is equipped 100 meters from the humanitarian headquarters of United Russia," Andriushchenko said.

The risks of the epidemic, according to Andriushchenko, are increased by the reopening of the old landfill on Flotska Street, which was closed due to the risk of collapse of the city sewer under it.

Construction debris has already begun to be dumped there, which also creates an additional threat of collapse.

Andriushchenko warns that if the collector is damaged, all sewage will go not outside the city, but through the Prymorskyi district of Mariupol. In this case, the issue of an outbreak of an epidemic will become a matter of weeks, if not days.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, according to Kyrylenko, water in Mariupol may be poisoned with ptomaine.

Meanwhile, on Thursday, June 2, in Berdiansk, Zaporizhzhia region, occupied by the Russian military, there was a huge explosion in the seaport area.