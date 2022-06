The occupiers took control of most of Sievierodonetsk. However, before moving on to further offensive actions, Russian troops will need a pause, which could lead to the loss of part of the momentum gained over the past week.

This is stated in the daily intelligence review of the British Ministry of Defense.

Despite the Russian seizure of most of Severodonetsk, the main road leading to the Sievierodonetsk pocket probably remains under Ukrainian control, the intelligence noted.

At that, the Russian Federation continues to increase local successes due to the strong concentration of artillery. The seizure of the city costs the Russian troops losses, intelligence states.

Further, the troops of the invaders will move to crossing the Siverskyi Donets River, which is a natural obstacle in its offensive directions. Forcing is extremely important for Russian forces, while they are preparing to shift their attention from Luhansk region to Donetsk region.

Potential crossing points for Russian troops include places between Sievierodonetsk and the neighboring city of Lysychansk and near the recently captured Lyman.

In both places, the river line is probably still controlled by Ukrainian forces that destroyed existing bridges, the review said.

"It is likely Russia will need at least a short tactical pause to re-set for opposed river crossings and subsequent attacks further into Donetsk Oblast, where Ukrainian armed forces have prepared defensive positions. To do so risks losing some of the momentum they have built over the last week," the report said.

We will remind, earlier today the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported that in Sievierodonetsk Russian troops were able to achieve insignificant success and seize control over the eastern part of the city.

However, despite the fact that the Russian occupation forces took control of about 80% of the territory of Sievierodonetsk, the Ukrainian defenders were able to carry out several counterattacks and even capture several invaders.