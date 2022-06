On June 1, missile and artillery units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) in the south of the country destroyed 2 high-speed landing boats of Russian occupiers.

The South Operational Command reported this on Facebook.

The invaders hid the landing boats in the Dnieper-Bug estuary. They were ready to work out sabotage and reconnaissance actions.

Besides, the defenders destroyed 21 invaders, 1 anti-aircraft unit, 1 self-propelled artillery unit, 4 T-72 tanks, 4 units of armored vehicles, 3 vehicles, 3 UAVs, and 3 field ammunition points per day.

Invaders dragged 2 previously hit Raptor boats from the Zmiinyi Island to a base point in Sevastopol, where they plan to reanimate them.

Recall, on May 28, Ukraine received Harpoon missiles and M109 self-propelled howitzer. And the speaker of the Odesa Regional Military Administration Serhii Bratchuk said that the Harpoon anti-ship missiles transferred to Ukraine would be enough to destroy all the ships of the Russian Black Sea Fleet.

We also reported that on April 13, the Ukrainian military damaged the flagship of the Black Sea Fleet of the Russian Federation, the Moskva missile cruiser, which sank the next day in the Black Sea.

And at the end of March, the Ukrainian military attacked the port of occupied Berdiansk, Zaporizhzhia region, as a result of which they destroyed the large landing ship Saratov and damaged two more Russian ships.