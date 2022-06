The head of the President's Office, Andrii Yermak, has said that in a telephone conversation with Jacob Sullivan, the United States National Security Advisor to President Joe Biden, and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, General Mark Milley, they discussed "future surprises that will definitely not please the enemy."

He wrote about this on his Telegram channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Good news. Today, together with the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valerii Zaluzhnyi, we held a telephone conversation with U.S. Presidential Adviser on National Security Jacob Sullivan and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff General Mark Milley... I can say that we also discussed future surprises that the enemy will definitely not like," he wrote.

According to Yermak, the parties discussed primarily a new package of U.S. military assistance for Ukraine, including HIMARS MLRS and ammunition, Mi-17 helicopters, Javelin missiles, tactical vehicles, radars and other ammunition.

The head of the Office noted that the Ukrainian side also voiced the needs of the army to defeat Russia and added that the announced aid package is not the last U.S. assistance.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on June 1, the United States confirmed the provision of a new aid package to Ukraine, including longer-range missile systems.