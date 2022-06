On Thursday, June 2, in Berdiansk, Zaporizhzhia region, occupied by the Russian military, there was a huge explosion in the seaport area. This is stated in the message of the Berdiansk City Council in Telegram.

At the moment there are no details regarding the explosion, its causes and victims.

"In Berdiansk, a huge explosion occurred near the seaport," the statement says.

Local media report on demining by the occupying authorities. According to them, mine clearance is carried out by the engineering service of the Black Sea Fleet of the Russian Federation, and plans to complete it in three days.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, in Berdiansk, the occupiers "jam" Ukrainian mobile networks so that locals switch to Russian ones.

Earlier, Crimean engineers connected Berdiansk to three Russian radio stations. In addition, radio "Krym" broadcasts every hour the news of the occupied territories of Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions, which propagandists call "liberated".

In addition, Putin signed a decree on the simplified acquisition of Russian citizenship for residents of Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions.