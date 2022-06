President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said that since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine on February 24, the Russian invaders have captured 3,620 settlements, 1,017 of which have already been released, and 20% of the country's territory is currently under the control of the invaders.

The head of state announced this during an appeal to the people and politics of Luxembourg, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Russian troops entered 3,620 settlements in Ukraine. 1,017 of them have already been released, another 2,603 are to be released. As of today, about 20% of our territory is under the control of the invaders," he said.

Zelenskyy also stressed that almost 300,000 square kilometers are contaminated with mines and shells that did not explode.

The President summed up that at the moment almost 12 million Ukrainians have become internal immigrants, more than 5 million have gone abroad.

Besides, according to the head of state, the battles continue on the front line more than 1 km long.

"The fighting continues over a large area from Kharkiv to Mykolaiv. In a straight line between them, about 450 km, but if you look at the entire front line, and it, of course, is not straight, then this line is more than 1 thousand km," he said.

Zelenskyy also said that on June 1 alone, the Russian Federation fired 15 cruise missiles at Ukraine, and in total, 2,478 missiles since February 24.

During his speech, the Ukrainian leader asked Luxembourg, together with partners, to immediately work on the 7th package of sanctions, which should include all officials and judges who "work for the war."

Also, the 7th package of sanctions, according to the President, should include freezing the assets of such persons who are in foreign jurisdictions, after which it is necessary to find a legal mechanism through which these assets will be aimed at compensation for damage to victims of war.

