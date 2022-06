Current Account Of Balance Surplus In April Amounted To USD 1.1 Billion

The current account surplus of the balance of payments in April amounted to USD 1.1 billion (in April 2021, the surplus was USD 47 million).

This is evidenced by the NBU data, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The expansion of the surplus is due to the growth of secondary income due to the receipt of grants from international partners and humanitarian assistance, as well as the reduction in payments on investment income.

On the other hand, the deficit of foreign trade in goods and services has grown, in particular due to the significant expenses of Ukrainian citizens abroad.

In January-April 2022, the current account surplus amounted to USD 3.2 billion (in January-April 2021, the deficit was USD 0.4 billion).

Excluding reinvested income, the surplus amounted to USD 3.9 billion (for the 4 months of 2021 – USD 2.1 billion).

Export of goods in April decreased by 51.0% compared to the same period last year (in March - by 52.4%), their imports decreased by 45.7% (in March - by 65.9%).

Compared with the previous month, exports of goods increased by 4.5%, while their imports increased by 41.1%.

Exports of goods amounted to USD 2.4 billion.

The export of food products decreased more - by 52.8% (compared to March 2022 increased by 11.4%) due to a decrease in the export of cereals (by 68.4%), vegetable oils and fats (by 48.8%) and food industry products (by 64.8%).

Imports of goods amounted to USD 2.7 billion.

The volumes of energy imports decreased by 17.2% (compared to March - by 8.6%).

The volumes of non-energy imports decreased by 51.1% (against March they increased by 71.3%).

The deficit of the consolidated balance of payments amounted to USD 783 million (in April 2021, the surplus was USD 795 million).

The planned repayment of the debt to the International Monetary Fund amounted to USD 84 million.

As of May 1, 2022, the volume of international reserves amounted to USD 26.9 billion, which provides financing for imports in the current period for 3.9 months.

The current account surplus of the balance of payments in March amounted to USD 1.4 billion (in March 2021, the deficit was USD 790 million).

The current account deficit of the balance of payments in 2021 amounted to USD 2.1 billion (1.1% of GDP) compared to a surplus of USD 5.3 billion (3.4% of GDP) in 2020.

The current account surplus in 2020 was USD 6.6 billion (4.1% of GDP) compared to a deficit of USD 4.1 billion (2.7% of GDP) in 2019.