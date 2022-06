Deficit Of General Fund Of State Budget Amounted To UAH 113.4 Billion In May

In May, the deficit of the general fund of the state budget amounted to UAH 113.4 billion.

This is evidenced by the data of the Ministry of Finance, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to operational data, in May 2022, the general fund of the state budget received UAH 101.3 billion.

Among the payments, the collection of which is controlled by the tax and customs authorities, the main revenues were received from:

◦ corporate income tax – UAH 19.6 billion;

◦ value added tax on goods produced in Ukraine – UAH 18.3 billion;

◦ rent payment for subsoil use – UAH 11.7 billion;

◦ personal income tax and military fee – UAH 11.1 billion;

◦ value added tax on goods imported into the customs territory of Ukraine – UAH 8.8 billion;

◦ excise tax – UAH 7.9 billion.

Receipts of a single contribution for compulsory state social insurance to the Pension Fund and social insurance funds in May 2022 amounted to UAH 33.5 billion.

With the start of the war with the Russian Federation, the state budget was reoriented to military purposes, therefore, the priority financing of expenditures this year is aimed at increasing the country's defense capability and making the necessary social expenditures that ensure the maintenance of the population's livelihoods.

According to operational information for January-May 2022, the cash expenses of the state budget amounted to UAH 783.6 billion, including the general fund - UAH 740 billion or 74.4% of the reporting period.

At the same time, in May 2022, cash expenses of the state budget were made in the amount of UAH 224.9 billion, including the general fund in the amount of UAH 216.4 billion or 67.3% of the May list.

In May, the actual deficit of the general fund of the state budget amounted to UAH 113.4 billion against the deficit for May list in the amount of UAH 209 billion.

Since the beginning of the year, the deficit of the general fund of the state budget has been UAH 270.8 billion, against the planned deficit for January-May 2022 in the amount of UAH 526 billion.

The state budget as a whole for 5 months of 2022 was executed with a deficit in the amount of UAH 263.2 billion.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in January-April, the state budget was executed with a deficit of UAH 146.6 billion.

The state budget is financed from its own revenues by only a third, the remaining two-thirds are international grants and loans.