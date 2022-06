Finance Ministry Fulfils Plan For Borrowing To State Budget For 170.5%, Attracts UAH 376.6 Billion In 5M

The Ministry of Finance fulfilled the plan for borrowing to the state budget for 170.5% and attracted UAH 376.6 billion in the first five months of 2022.

That follows from the data of the Ministry of Finance, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Actual government borrowings to the general fund of the state budget for the first five months of 2022 amounted to UAH 376.6 billion, or 170.5% of those planned for this period.

UAH 225.5 billion was attracted from the placement of government domestic loan bonds to finance the state budget, including UAH 17.7 billion in foreign currency (USD 356.4 million and EUR 233.7 million).

At the same time, UAH 200.2 billion was raised through the issuance of military government bonds, including UAH 120.0 billion through the acquisition by the National Bank of Ukraine.

UAH 151.1 billion was attracted from external sources, including:

◦UAH 1.0 billion (USD 34.5 million) to receive funds from the IBRD loan under the project “Acceleration of investments in agriculture in Ukraine” (8973-UA dated 27.08.2019);

◦ UAH 1.2 billion (USD 40.0 million) to receive IBRD loan proceeds under the Second Additional Financing to Overcome the Consequences of the COVID-19 Pandemic (9196-UA dated 12/14/20).

◦ UAH 0.4 billion (USD 15.0 million) receipt of IBRD loan funds under the project “Additional Financing of the Project “Ukraine Emergency Response to COVID-19 and Vaccination” (9315-UA dated 05/17/21);

◦ UAH 0.1 billion (USD 4.9 million) receiving IBRD loan funds under the project “Ukraine Emergency Response to COVID-19 and Vaccination” (9250-UA dated May 17, 2021);

◦ UAH 41.3 billion (USD 1.4 billion) receiving funds from the International Monetary Fund as part of additional financing under the Rapid Financing Instrument (RFI) emergency support program;

◦ UAH 37.1 billion (EUR 1.2 billion) of EU loan funds under the new emergency macro-financial assistance package;

◦ UAH 8.5 billion (EUR 257.0 million) of EIB loan proceeds under the project loan for SMEs and mid-cap companies (APEX) (82.844 dated 12/24/14);

◦ UAH 14.3 billion (EUR 0.4 billion) to receive funds from the IBRD loan under the project “Additional Loan to the Second Loan for Development Policy in the Sphere of Economic Recovery” (9366-UA, 9367-UA dated 08.03.2022);

◦ UAH 2.7 billion (USD 91.4 million) receiving IBRD loan funds under the project for COVID-19 and vaccination in Ukraine” (9369-UA dated 08.03.22);

◦ UAH 12.6 billion (EUR 382.0 million) of EIB loan proceeds under the Basic Loan for the Agricultural Sector project (85.055 as of 28.12.2015);

◦ UAH 9.7 billion (EUR 300.0 million) of the proceeds of the loan from the French Development Agency;

◦ UAH 2.9 billion (USD 100.0 million) receiving IBRD loan funds under the project “Improving Higher Education in Ukraine for Results” (9238-UA of 12/13/21);

◦ UAH 11.5 billion (USD 392.8 million) receiving funds from a Canadian government loan;

◦ UAH 4.8 billion (EUR 150.0 million) to receive funds from the Credit Institution for Recovery (KfW) loan (MSME – Covid-19 Financing Project (Agreement dated 07.04.2022).

◦ UAH 3.0 billion (JPY 13.0 billion) of the Japan Development Agency Loan for Emergency Economic Recovery Development Policy (UKR-C3 dated 16.05.2022)

At the same time, payments for the repayment of public debt for the first five months of 2022 amounted to UAH 169.3 billion (99.5% of the plan), service payments - UAH 75.0 billion (97.5% of the plan).

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, in May, the deficit of the general fund of the state budget amounted to UAH 113.4 billion.

According to operational data, in May 2022, the general fund of the state budget received UAH 101.3 billion.