On June 1, Actions In Support Of Ukrainian Children Held In Largest Cities Of The World

On Children's Day, Wednesday, June 1, actions in support of Ukrainian children Future for Ukrainian Children were held in the largest cities of the world. Ukrainians and local residents gathered in the squares of London, Berlin, New York, Paris to draw the attention of the whole world to the realities of Ukraine, when dozens of children were left orphans.

In particular, Oleh Skrypka, a Ukrainian musician, who gave a charity concert in one of the institutions of the French capital the day before, performed at the event in Paris, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The protesters gathered on the square near the Hotel de Ville. They kept 24 children's T-shirts with the names and names of the cities where these children became orphans. Each of the 24 T-shirts is a real story of the broken destinies of children. The number 24 symbolizes the date of the start of a large-scale war.

The musician supported the audience with a song and urged them to believe in victory.

Funds from the charity concert were sent to the children's hospital Okhmatdet.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of the Russian troops into Ukraine, 243 children have been killed, the fate of hundreds is unknown.