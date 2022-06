The number of children affected as a result of the armed aggression of the Russian Federation has increased to 721. According to official information from juvenile prosecutors, 261 children have been killed and over 460 injured.

This is stated in the message of the Prosecutor General's Office (PGO).

Children suffered the most in Donetsk region - 184, Kyiv region - 116, Kharkiv - 112, Chernihiv region - 68, Luhansk region - 52, Kherson region - 52, Mykolayiv region - 47, Zaporizhzhia region - 29, Sumy region - 17, in Kyiv city - 16, and Zhytomyr region - 15.

On May 31, as a result of shelling by the invaders of the village of Ivanivka, Izium district, Kharkiv region, a 12-year-old boy was killed.

During the recording of criminal offenses, it also became known about the death of 17 more and the injury of 14 children as a result of shelling by the enemy of Mariupol, Donetsk region.

Due to the constant bombing and shelling of Ukrainian cities and villages by the armed forces of the Russian Federation, 1,938 educational institutions were damaged. At the same time, 182 of them were completely destroyed.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, out of 234,000 Ukrainian children who crossed the border with Russia, only 5,000 have been verified.

Earlier, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine stated that Putin legalized the abduction of Ukrainian children.