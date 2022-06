The United Kingdom will send multiple rocket launchers to Ukraine to help defend against Russia.

This, according to Yevropeiska Pravda online media with reference to CNN, was announced on Wednesday by British Defense Minister Ben Wallace.

Britain will send M270 MLRSes capable of hitting targets at a distance of up to 80 kilometers away, offering a "significant increase in the viability of Ukrainian forces."

The move is closely aligned with the decision by the United States to provide Ukraine with its Highly Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS), a variant of the multiple launch rocket system that the UK will donate.

The British government also said that Ukrainian troops would receive training in the use of launchers in the UK to maximize their launcher effectiveness.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, senior U.S. administration officials confirmed on June 1 that the U.S. would send U.S.-made highly mobile artillery-rocket systems, known as HIMARS, to Ukraine as part of Ukraine's 11th aid package.