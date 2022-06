Since June 1, eight million household consumers will receive natural gas from the "supplier of last resort" at the undeclared price.

According to the message of the Association of Suppliers of Energy Resources, switching of household consumers to the "supplier of last resort" was automatic, at the same time, according to estimated data of the editorial of the Ukrainian News Agency, it concerns about 8 million consumers from the companies under the RGC brand.

At the same time, according to the message of association, the gas price at which the supplier of last resort will deliver gas to household consumers is unknown so far. As, as of June 1, on the website of the Naftogaz of Ukraine gas-supplying company the gas price for clients of the supplier of last resort is absent.

"According to requirements of the Cabinet it is determined by a formula, including taking into account the natural gas price on the European hubs. Besides we will notice that, on our belief, the supplier of last resort (LLC Gas-Supplying Company Naftogaz of Ukraine) has neither sufficient service infrastructure, nor enough personnel for service of such number of clients. It can lead to considerable problems both on service of consumers, and on fund raising for the natural gas consumed by the population," it is noted in the message of association.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on May 31 the Cabinet of Ministers within the provision on the imposition of public service obligations (PSO) obliged LLC Gas-Supplying Company Naftogaz Trading to deliver natural gas to the municipal thermal enterprises for hot water supply at the price of UAH 7,420 per 1,000 cubic meters (with the VAT, without a tariff for services of transportation and coefficient which is applied at the order of power for the day ahead) from June 1 to July 31.