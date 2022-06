UK Wants To Hand Over M270 MLRS To Ukraine, But Must Get US Permission - Media

The United Kingdom intends to ask the United States to allow it to transfer to Ukraine American M270 Multiple Launch Rocket Systems (MLRS), which are in service with the British army.

This was reported by Politico with reference to its own sources.

According to an informed interlocutor of the publication, this morning British Prime Minister Boris Johnson held talks with U.S. President Joe Biden on the possibility of transferring M270 MLRS to the Ukrainian military.

He also added that tomorrow, June 2, UK Foreign Secretary Liz Truss and U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken will continue this discussion.

According to arms export rules, the United States must give official consent so that the country that previously purchased American weapons can transfer them to a third country.

The interlocutor of the publication suggested that the United States will probably give the "green light" for the transfer of British M270 MLRS to the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU).

M270 MLRS is a universal launcher based on the Bradley infantry fighting vehicle chassis, which combines the qualities of a multiple launch rocket system and tactical missile launchers.

Recall that today, June 1, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken confirmed the provision of a new package of military assistance to Ukraine, which also includes high-range multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS).

Earlier today, the American television channel CNN reported with reference to American officials that the United States will transfer HIMARS installations (wheeled version of M270 MLRS) to Ukraine, but ammunition will be provided to them, allowing them to fire at the distance of only 80 kilometers.