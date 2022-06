Ukrainian Military In Sievierodonetsk Carries Out Several Counterattacks, There Are Prisoners - Haidai

Despite the fact that the Russian occupation forces took control of about 80% of the territory of Sievierodonetsk, the Ukrainian defenders were able to carry out several counterattacks and even capture several invaders.

Serhii Haidai, the head of the Luhansk Regional Military Administration, announced this on the air of the All-Ukrainian telethon.

According to him, Russian troops control most of Sievierodonetsk. But despite this, servicemen of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) were able to carry out several counterattacks.

"Even today, our guys made such trial counterattacks... Even on some streets, a few Russians were pushed to their side. They captured prisoners," Haidai said.

The head of the Luhansk Regional Military Administration urged not to put an end to Sievierodonetsk, because according to him, the struggle for the city will last until the end.

Haidai also added that after Sievierodonetsk, Russian troops intend to capture neighboring Lysychansk.

We will remind, earlier today the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported that in Sievierodonetsk Russian troops were able to achieve insignificant success and seize control over the eastern part of the city.

We also reported that a day earlier, on May 31, Russians launched an air strike on Sievierodonetsk, as a result of which nitric acid leaked due to damage to the tank with it.