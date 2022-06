About 70,000 conscripts from Lviv region can be called up to mobilize into the ranks of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. The head of the Lviv Regional Territorial Center for Recruitment and Social Support Oleksandr Tyshchenko stated this in an interview with Lviv.media on Wednesday, June 1.

Currently, the total number of conscripts mobilized from Lviv region is about 40,000, of which mostly were called up shooters, machine gunners and drivers, Tyshchenko said.

"About 70,000 conscripts from Lviv region can be called up for mobilization. Everyone probably remembers what crazy queues from among the volunteers lined up in front of district territorial recruitment and social support centers at the beginning of the Russian full-scale invasion," Tyshchenko explained.

He also pointed out that the conscription of women for military service during mobilization is possible only with their consent, and that the Law of Ukraine does not provide for the mandatory conscription of women for mobilization and does not currently have the need for this.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Verkhovna Rada extended the general mobilization from May 25 for 90 days, that is, until August 23.

On May 25, the adviser to the head of the President's Office, Oleksii Arestovych, said that there are 700,000 military personnel in the reserve of Ukraine, but if necessary, their number can be brought to one million.

At the same time, the Ministry of Defense is guided by the need to provide 1 million people who will fight the Russian invaders.