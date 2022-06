Italy Ready To Help Clear Seaports Of Ukraine For Export Of Grain

Italian Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio has said his country is ready to take part in a demining operation at Ukraine's seaports to clear the way for grain-laden cargo ships.

The corresponding statement was made by the head of the Italian Foreign Ministry today, June 1, according to Il Sole 24 Ore.

"We insist on the creation of sea corridors for the transportation of food products, primarily wheat, from Ukrainian ports," said Di Maio.

According to him, for this it is necessary to remove mines in the water area in front of seaports, in particular, Odesa, despite Russian guarantees of safe transit of goods.

Di Maio said Italy has already expressed its readiness to take part in possible mine clearance operations. The country advocates the central role of the United Nations (UN), as well as other partners, such as Turkey, to carry out and coordinate this work.

Recall that as a result of a full-scale invasion of Russia in the seaports of Ukraine, about 25 million tons of grain intended for export were blocked.

At the end of May, UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres said that the world's wheat reserves were enough for 10 weeks. After they run out, about 400 million inhabitants of the planet will face hunger.

Earlier, the Office of the President of Ukraine said that the food crisis in the world could be solved by convoys of warships of partner countries that will accompany Ukrainian ships with grain.