In the city of Sievierodonetsk, Luhansk region, street battles continue between servicemen of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) and the Russian occupation forces. During the day, the invaders managed to achieve success and take control of another part of the city.

This is stated in the evening operational update of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

“In the Sievierodonetsk direction, the enemy is conducting assault operations in the settlement of Sievierodonetsk, has partial success, has established control over the eastern part of the city,” the statement reads.

It is noted that during the day, in the Bakhmut direction, the enemy is storming the village of Komyshuvakha, which is located north of the previously captured Popasna. The invaders did not achieve success.

In other directions in the Donbas, enemy forces did not take active action. Artillery, missile and aviation shelling of settlements and positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine along the contact line continues.

We will remind, on Tuesday, May 31, the head of the Sievierodonetsk district state administration Roman Vlasenko said that Russian troops control about half of Sievierodonetsk.

According to him, the Russians conducted two major attacks on the city. The first one failed, and the second time the invaders managed to create a bridgehead for further action.

Earlier we wrote that the Russians launched an air strike on Sievierodonetsk, as a result of which nitric acid leaked due to damage to the tank with it.

We also reported that British intelligence detected a shift in street fighting in Sievierodonetsk from the outskirts to the central part of the city.