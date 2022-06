Russia Allows Accession Of Occupied Territories Of Ukraine To Russian Federation In Coming Months

Member of the State Duma of the Russian Federation Leonid Slutsky has admitted that the so-called "referendums" on the accession to the Russian Federation of the occupied territories of Donetsk, Luhansk, Zaporizhzhia and Kherson regions of Ukraine may occur this summer.

He stated this today, June 1, according to the Russian propaganda agency Interfax.

"I do not want to predict, but I can assume that initiatives to hold referendums in these regions may appear very soon, and they may occur, quite possibly, in the summer, and it is logical, if more or less simultaneously," the Russian parliamentarian said.

According to him, the decision to join the territories to Russia should be made exclusively by the population of these regions.

He also said that allegedly the mood (about joining Russia - ed.) among the population of Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions is very strong.

Recall that at the end of April, the Russian edition of Meduza, citing its own sources, reported that Russian President Vladimir Putin really wants the so-called "DPR" and "LPR" to join the Russian Federation, despite the fact that the Kremlin does not consider such a step necessary.

Earlier we wrote that the adviser to the head of the President's Office Oleksii Arestovych told why the Russian invaders and collaborators in the occupied territories of Kherson region are in no hurry to hold a "referendum" on joining Russia.

It is worth recalling that President Volodymyr Zelenskyy warned Russia that Ukraine would withdraw from the negotiation process if the Russians held a "referendum" in the occupied territories.