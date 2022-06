Researchers have developed a transparent wearable hyperthermia patch (HTP) for subcutaneous tumor treatment, informed The Xinhua News Agency.

The soft and skin-mountable HTP has unusual optical and electrical characteristics based on a unidirectional silver nanofibers network with a low-voltage operation and uniform heating even under mechanical deformation. The research appeared in article in the journal Advanced Functional Materials.

The patch, designed by the researchers from Lanzhou University, presents high electrical conductivity and highly optical transparency simultaneously, thus allowing real-time inspection of the subcutaneous tumor treatment and skin response during the treatment.

The results of the hyperthermia experiment in mice showed that the HTP could significantly inhibit the growth of subcutaneous tumors.

The research provides a safe, non-invasive, and mild physical therapy program to treat joint diseases and subcutaneous tumors.