Russian General Aleksandr Dvornikov could be removed from command of military operations in Ukraine, since he does not appear in public for about two weeks. This was reported by The New York Times on Wednesday, June 1, with reference to high-ranking American officials.

Russian President Vladimir Putin appointed a new commander, General Dvornikov, in April, which many regarded as an acknowledgment that the initial Russian war plan was failing, the edition writes.

“Soon after his arrival, General Dvornikov tried to get disjointed air and land units to coordinate their attacks, American officials said. But he has not been seen in the past two weeks, leading some officials to speculate as to whether he remains in charge of the war effort,” The New York Times points out.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on April 9, BBC reported that the Russian leadership had reorganized the command of the group of forces that take part in hostilities in Ukraine. After that, they were headed by General Aleksandr Dvornikov, who has extensive experience in Syria.

On March 20, the adviser to the head of the President's Office, Oleksii Arestovych, said that after the failures of the invaders near Kyiv, in Chernihiv and Sumy regions, a phase of repression began in the ranks of the Russian army.

On March 23, the Russian media in the second half of March reported the disappearance of Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu, who had not appeared in public for several weeks.