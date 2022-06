Residents and rescuers work at the flooded area in Qiubei County, southwest China's Yunnan Province. Photo by Xinhua.

Residents and rescuers work at the flooded area in Qiubei County, southwest China's Yunnan Province. Photo by Xinhua.

China's Ministry of Water Resources has urged local agencies across the country to elevate preparedness as this year's main flooding season begins, according to The Xinhua News Agency reports.

Local water resource departments were asked to closely monitor the precipitation, water and flood situations, eliminate risks and hidden dangers, and strengthen early warning and forecasts to prevent potential floods.

China entered the main flooding season starting, the ministry said, warning of possible river flooding.

"Major floods are expected in the middle and lower reaches of the Yellow River, as well as in the rivers of Haihe, Huaihe, Liaohe and Hanjiang", – said Hu Jianwei, chief hydrology forecaster of the ministry.

"The Yangtze River, the Songhua River, the Pearl River, and the Taihu Lake Basin might be lashed by torrential rainfall, which could possibly trigger floods in these areas", – Hu added.

China has recorded an average surface rainfall of 138 mm since March 17, up 9% from the same period in normal years. A total of 124 rivers in 19 provincial-level regions have exceeded the flood warning level, data from the ministry showed.