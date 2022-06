Forced Deportation Of Population Growing In Occupied Mariupol, Over 300 People Taken To Russia For Day

In Mariupol, occupied by Russian troops and militants of the so-called "DPR", the deportation of the civilian population to filtration camps in Russia continues. Over the past day, more than 350 people were taken out of the occupied city.

This was announced by the adviser to the mayor of Mariupol, Petro Andriushchenko, in his Telegram channel.

"Over the past 24 hours, 355 people, including 32 children, were transported from Mariupol to the filtration point in the village of Bezymenne (located in the uncontrolled territory of Donetsk region - ed.)," Andriushchenko wrote.

At the same time, the invaders deported 324 people from the filtration point in Bezymenne to the Russian Taganrog, including 27 children.

Andriushchenko noted that over the past week there has been a tendency of increasing the number of residents of Mariupol deported to Russia.

According to him, one of the reasons for this was the closure of civilian evacuation routes to Ukrainian-controlled territories.

Recall that throughout the conflict, Russian troops have been forcibly deporting Ukrainians to Russian territory.

On April 16, it became known that the Russians began to forcibly take people out of Izium, Kharkov region, which is under the control of the invaders.

We also wrote that the Russians began to deport the inhabitants of the captured Popasna of Luhansk region. Civilians are taken to the territories occupied in 2014.

In early May, former human rights ombudsman Liudmyla Denisova said that more than one million Ukrainians had been forcibly deported to Russia since the start of the full-scale war.