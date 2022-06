59% Of Ukrainians Vote For Allowing All Citizens To Have Gun And Carry It In Public Places - Dіia Poll

59% of Ukrainians who took part in the poll through the Dіia application are in favor of allowing all citizens to have a gun and carry it in public places. Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov announced this on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Fedorov said that the poll, which was conducted at the initiative of the Ministry of Interior Affairs among Dіia users on the circulation of firearms among civilians, was completed, it became the most massive - 1,726,452 Ukrainians took part in it in just a week.

59% of those who took part in the poll believe that all citizens who meet the requirements of the law can have a gun and freely carry it with them in public places;

22% note that guns should categorically not be in circulation of the civilian population;

19% noted that all citizens who comply with the law can have guns and use them only in shooting ranges or at shooting galleries, while carrying weapons with them is prohibited.

The results of the poll of the Ministry of Digital Transformation will be transferred to the Ministry of Interior Affairs for further assessment in order to take into account in the relevant law.

Fedorov noted that this is the fourth poll that was launched in the application. He thanked Ukrainians for their activity, called the poll "an unprecedented case of direct electronic democracy" and promised to soon launch new polls in Dіia.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on February 23, the Verkhovna Rada adopted bill No. 5708 as a basis, providing for the legalization of civilian firearms.