The Cabinet of Ministers, within the framework of the provision on the imposition of public service obligations (PSO), obliged the Naftogaz Trading natural gas supply company LLC to supply gas to thermal utilities for hot water supply at a price of UAH 7,420 per 1,000 cubic meters (including VAT, excluding the tariff for transportation services and the coefficient that is applied when ordering capacity for the day ahead) from June 1 to July 31.

The Ministry of Energy has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Today (May 3), at a meeting, the Cabinet of Ministers approved the resolution developed by the Ministry of Energy "On approval of the Regulations on imposing special duties on natural gas market entities to ensure public interests in the operation of the natural gas market." According to this document, from June 1 to July 31, 2022, the Naftogaz Trading natural gas supply company LLC will sell natural gas to heat energy producers in the volumes necessary for the provision of hot water supply services at a price of UAH 7,420 (including VAT) per 1,000 cubic meters," the statement says.

According to the statement, the tariff for transportation services and the coefficient applied when ordering capacity for the day ahead is added to the price.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, within the framework of three-year agreements, the Naftogaz Trading natural gas supply company LLC plans to increase natural gas prices for thermal utilities more than three times to UAH 29,392 per 1,000 cubic meters (including VAT, taking into account the tariff for transportation services and the coefficient that is used when ordering capacity for the day ahead).

At the same time, the Naftogaz of Ukraine national joint-stock company stated that this increase in gas prices for thermal utilities will not affect the bills of Ukrainians.

The Cabinet of Ministers initiates a moratorium on the increase in tariffs for utilities for the period of martial law and within 6 months after its completion.