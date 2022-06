The leader of the so-called "Donetsk People's Republic" Denis Pushilin was wounded near Lyman, Donetsk region. The adviser to the Minister of Interior Affairs Anton Herashchenko announced this on his Telegram channel on Wednesday, June 1.

"In the city of Lyman (Donetsk region), 72 Kadyrovites were injured during an artillery strike, and Pushilin, who was carrying the Gauleiter of the occupied Lyman for introduction, was wounded," Herashchenko wrote.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on February 21, the leaders of the so-called "Donetsk People's Republic" and "Luhansk People's Republic" Denis Pushilin and Leonid Pasechnik almost simultaneously appealed to Russian President Vladimir Putin to recognize the independence of the "republics."

On May 18, the leader of the terrorist "DPR" Denis Pushilin spoke in favor of the trial of the defenders of Mariupol, calling them "Nazi criminals."

On May 23, Pushilin announced his intention to hold an "international tribunal" in Mariupol, at which Ukrainian fighters from Azovstal would be "judged."