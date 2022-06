Today, June 1, the military of the Russian Federation launched a missile attack on the territory of Shalyhinska community of Shostka district of Sumy region. Tentatively, the invaders fired 6 missiles. This was announced in his Telegram channel by the head of the Sumy Regional Military Administration Dmytro Zhyvytskyi.

"At about 01:30 p.m., the enemy launched a missile strike from an aircraft on the territory of the Shalyhinska community, Shostka district. Tentatively, 6 missiles were fired," he wrote.

The head of the Sumy Regional Military Administration also noted that data on destruction and casualties are being specified.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, on Thursday, May 12, Russian invaders fired at the village of Novi Vyrki, Sumy region. 1 person was killed as a result of the attack.

Earlier it was reported that the Russian occupiers fired at the Belopilska community of Sumy region. No one was hurt in the attack.

In addition, on April 25, Sumy region came under fire from the territory of the Russian Federation. In this case, no one was hurt.

It was also reported that in early April the territory of Sumy region was completely liberated from the Russians.

On April 6, in Sumy region, the Ukrainian military shot down an enemy missile that was flying in the direction of Poltava.