The Ukrainian Grain Association (UGA) raised its forecast for grain and oilseeds harvest this year by 5.6% or 3.5 million tons to 66.5 million tons.

The UGA has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Ukraine, in the conditions of an aggressive war by Russia, despite the occupation of territories and mining fields, thanks to the courage of Ukrainian farmers, will be provided with grain and will be able to export part of the crop to the world market. This year, Ukraine can get a crop of grain and oilseeds of about 66.5 million tons from an area of ​​about 18.8 million hectares. At the same time, exports from Ukraine in the new season can reach 30 million tons, provided that the throughput capacity of crossings at the borders of Ukraine is doubled," the statement says.

At the same time, given the current throughput capacity, Ukraine can count on an export volume of 12-18 million tons in the 2022/2023 marketing year.

In addition, according to the statement, the transitional balances in the 2021/2022 marketing year will be about 25 million tons, and in the 2022/2023 MY, according to optimistic forecasts, it may increase to 31 million tons, and according to pessimistic forecasts, up to about 43 million tons.

"The wheat harvest in Ukraine this year can be expected at the level of 19.2 million tons, which is significantly lower than last year's record (33 million tons), but this figure is three times more than Ukraine consumes wheat per year. At the same time, transitional stocks of wheat last harvest amount to almost 10 million tons Wheat exports in 2022/2023 MY, taking into account large transitional stocks, may amount to about 10 million tons of wheat This year we can harvest barley at the level of 6.6 million tons (in 2021 – 10.1 million tons), and exports in 2022/2023 MY can be expected at the level of 2 million tons. The corn harvest in the new season can be expected at 26.1 million tons (37.6 million tons last year), at that export may amount to about 15 million tons," the statement says.

It is also indicated that the sunflower harvest can be expected at the level of 9 million tons (in 2021 - 16.9 million tons), the rapeseed crop is projected at 1.5 million tons (in 2021 - 2.9 million tons), while exports in 2022 /2023 MY expected at the level of 1.3 million tons. The soybean harvest is expected by the UGA to be at the level of 2.1 million tons (in 2021 - 3.5 million tons), and exports in 2022/2023 MY - at the level of 0.8 million tons.

"In general, exports of grain and oilseeds in 2022/2023 MY can be expected at the level of 30 million tons, if Ukraine, under the blockade of Black Sea ports, can double the throughput of other logistics directions, including railway crossings at the borders with EU countries. Today, the capacity of alternative routes is no more than 1.5 million tons per month. Ukraine and partner countries, as well as the EU at all levels, are working to increase the capacity of alternative logistics routes by removing all bureaucratic and technical obstacles. To achieve an export indicator of 30 million tons, it is necessary to increase the throughput at the EU borders to 3 million tons per month,” the statement says.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Ukrainian Grain Association predicts that Ukraine can get a new crop of grain and oilseeds at the level of 63 million tons.

In 2021, farmers harvested 106 million tons of grain, legumes and oilseeds, which is the largest figure in the history of independent Ukraine.

More than 84 million tons of grains and legumes were harvested, oilseeds - 22.6 million tons.