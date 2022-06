Kremlin Said That Ukraine Is In No Hurry To Resume Negotiations Due To Supply Of American Weapons

Press Secretary of the President of Russia Dmitry Peskov said that due to the supply of American weapons to Ukraine, Kyiv is in no hurry to resume peace talks, reports the Russian propaganda publication RIA Novosti.

Peskov accused the United States of heating up the situation by supplying weapons to Kyiv.

At the same time, he added that a meeting between the Presidents of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Russia Vladimir Putin "is not ruled out a priori", but "it should be prepared and finalized by a document, work on which has been stopped."

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, the Kremlin is waiting for Ukraine to accept the occupation of the territories.

Discussion continues in the United States about providing Ukraine with the MLRS (Multiple Launch Rocket System - American universal launcher for launching missiles), while Ukraine emphasizes the urgency of its provision.

Meanwhile, according to CNN, the United States is ready to send MLRS and HIMARS missile systems to Ukraine.