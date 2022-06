Taiwan will allocate USD 6 million to 5 Ukrainian cities affected by Russian aggression.

Olena Shuliak, chairperson of the Servant of the People party, wrote about this on her Telegram channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Taiwan will allocate USD 6 million to 5 Ukrainian cities affected by Russian aggression," she wrote.

According to the leader of the Servant of the People, the money will be used to restore the infrastructure of Kharkiv, Chernihiv, Mykolaiv, Sumy and Zaporizhzhia.

The funds will be distributed as follows:

Kharkiv will receive USD 2 million;

Chernihiv – USD 500,000;

Mykolaiv – USD 500,000;

Sumy – USD 500,000;

Zaporizhzhia – USD 500,000.

At the same time, the MP’s statement does not indicate what the other USD 2 million allocated for the restoration of cities will go to. Shuliak noted that the list of those countries that want to restore Ukraine after the victory is steadily increasing.

