PGO Wants To Extradite Tupytskyi From Austria

The Prosecutor General’s Office will send a request to Austria for the extradition of the former head of the Constitutional Court, Oleksandr Tupytskyi.

The PGO reported this to Ukrainian News Agency.

"Materials on extradition will be sent," a representative of the PGO said.

He noted that materials for the extradition of Tupytskyi will be sent to foreign law enforcement agencies.

At that, at the moment it is not known whether Interpol is tracking down Tupytskyi as part of an international search.

Tupytskyi is in Austria with his wife.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Tupytskyi, who fled to Austria, was put on the international wanted list.

Tupytskyi left the territory of Ukraine and went to Austria.

Later, in a comment to our agency, Tupytskyi said that he went to Austria because of his wife upcoming labor. He also stated that he crossed the state border legally.

The State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) opened a case on the fact of Tupytskyi’s escape from Ukraine. At the same time, the SBI intends to extradite the former head of the Constitutional Court if he does not return to Ukraine.

In connection with the expiration of Tupytskyi’s term of office on May 15, Oksana Hryshchuk, appointed by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy as a judge of the Constitutional Court, will take the oath.