German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said that the country will supply Ukraine with a modern air defense system. He said this during a debate in the German parliament, European Pravda reports with reference to Tagesspiegel.

Thus, during the debates, the leader of the main opposition party, Friedrich Merz, criticized the Chancellor's policy on Ukraine. In response, Olaf Scholz announced further arms deliveries to Ukraine.

"In the coming weeks, we will supply Ukraine with 12 of the world's most advanced self-propelled howitzers in close cooperation with the Netherlands," Scholz said.

He also noted that the training of the Ukrainian military on the Panzerhaubitze 2000 would be completed in a few days.

"The federal government also recently decided that with the IRIS-T system we will deliver the most advanced air defense system that Germany has," the Chancellor said.

Thus, according to him, Germany will provide Ukraine with the opportunity to protect the whole city from Russian air raids.

In addition, Germany will supply Ukraine with a modern radar that detects enemy howitzers, mortars and rocket artillery.

Scholz noted that Germany would also supply multiple rocket launchers in close cooperation with the USA - but only with a range not up to Russia.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, information appeared in the media that the German government was blocking arms supplies to Ukraine.

On May 20, German Defense Minister Christine Lambrecht announced that Ukraine would receive the first 15 Gepard self-propelled anti-aircraft guns from Germany in July.