Russian Troops Personnel Losses On May 31 Up 200 To 30,700 Killed, Equipment By 1 Helicopter, 3 Tanks

On May 31, the losses of personnel of the Russian troops increased by 200 to 30,700 killed, and the Ukrainian military also destroyed 1 helicopter, 3 tanks and 10 artillery systems over the past day.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces announced this on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The enemy lost 1 helicopter over the past day (total -175), 3 tanks (total - 1,361), 41 armored combat vehicles (total - 3,343), 10 artillery systems (total - 659), 1 air defense system (total - 94), 15 units of automotive equipment and tankers (total 2,290), 1 unit of special equipment (total - 49) and 4 drones (total - 519).

Since the beginning of the war, the enemy has also lost 208 aircraft, 207 rocket artillery, 120 cruise missiles and 13 ships/boats.

The greatest losses of the enemy over the past day were observed in the Kryvyi Rih and Bakhmut directions.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, on May 30, the losses of personnel of the Russian troops increased by 150 to 30,500 killed, equipment - by 9 tanks and 1 aircraft.