The Teykovskaya division of the Strategic Missile Forces is conducting maneuvers on combat patrol routes of autonomous launchers of the Yars strategic complexes in Ivanovo region.

This was reported on June 1 by the Interfax agency with reference to the Russian Defense Ministry.

It is noted that about a thousand military personnel are involved in military exercises, more than 100 units of equipment are involved.

"Strategic rocket men are working out the issues of bringing missile systems to field positions, making marches up to 100 km long, dispersing units with a change in field positions, their engineering equipment, organizing camouflage and combat security," the Russian military authority said.

The Strategic Missile Forces are the main component of the strategic nuclear forces of the Russian Federation. They are intended for nuclear deterrence of possible aggression.

The basis of the grouping of the Strategic Missile Forces is the modern Yars complexes in mine and mobile versions. They are said to be capable of hitting targets at ranges up to 11,000 km.

Recall, adviser to the head of the Office of the President Mykhailo Podoliak called on partner countries to transfer MLRS to Ukraine, stressing that Russia is already using the heaviest non-nuclear weapons against the country.

In the meantime, at the beginning of last week it became known that a decision was made in Belarus to extend the military exercises of the country's armed forces.