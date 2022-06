Invaders Want To Demolish Most Of Buildings In Mariupol, People Being Evicted Even From Not Ruined Apartments

In Donetsk region, Russian invaders are assessing the level of damage to buildings in Mariupol, allegedly with the aim of restoring them. This was announced by the adviser to the mayor of Mariupol, Petro Andriushchenko, in Telegram.

Andriushchenko said that the procedure for examining buildings and structures damaged as a result of hostilities was signed by the leader of the militants of the so-called "DPR" Denis Pushilin.

According to Andriushchenko, "the occupiers are preparing to demolish most of the buildings that suffered from their own shelling." He noted that for two days mobile teams from the Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations and the military bypass the not ruined apartments in Mariupol where people live.

“They warn that with the start of the demolition of buildings, resettlement will be carried out. Elderly people are planned to be compactly settled in the dormitories on Budivelnykiv Lane, and their apartments will be settled by people involved in work in the port, the Iliich plant and the removal of rubble. They give two weeks to search for housing if there is no consent to resettlement,” Andriushchenko wrote.

Andriushchenko noted that the owners of buildings, which the invaders are planning to demolish, regardless of the condition of the apartments, are literally evicted to the street. When asked where to live, they answer that this is not the business of the occupation authorities.

"Thus, the occupiers embody two scenarios at the same time: coercion to deport to Russia and coercion to work for people of working age," he summed up.

