The Russian invaders cut off communications in southern Ukraine.

The State Service for Special Communications and Information Protection has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Since yesterday, Ukrainian operators of mobile communications, Internet services and telephony began to record first interruptions, and then a complete shutdown of communications in Kherson region. According to the information received from the companies, representatives of the occupation regime intervened in the operation of the equipment - turning off the power to the equipment, disconnecting cables etc. Currently, residents of the region are left without Ukrainian mobile communications and Internet access, as well as without the ability to make national and international calls using landline phones," the statement says.

The State Special Communications Service notes that in the near future it will most likely not be possible to restore communications in Kherson region, since the relevant equipment is under the complete control of the occupation regime and the Russian military.

"This is not the first attempt to deprive Ukrainian citizens who find themselves in the temporarily occupied territories of the opportunity to contact their relatives, call an ambulance or rescuers, receive truthful information about the course of the war and the situation in the country... At the same time, we do not rule out future attempts of connection of Ukrainian users to Russian Internet networks and mobile operators, completely controlled by enemy special services. Such actions would be a gross violation of international law and yet another confirmation that Russia is acting as a terrorist state, using technology to occupy territories," the statement says.

In this case, Ukraine will apply to international organizations to stop the illegal actions of the occupiers.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, in early May, the State Service for Special Communications and Information Protection stated that Russia had probably reached its peak in cyber offensive operations against Ukraine.