British intelligence stated that most of Sievierodonetsk has been occupied by Russia. Russia's ground operations remain very concentrated, with the main firepower concentrated in a small sector of Luhansk region.

This is stated in a recent review of intelligence by the British Ministry of Defense.

"During May 30-31, fighting intensified on the streets of Sievierodonetsk. Russian troops approached the town center. More than half of the city is probably now occupied by Russian troops, including Kadyrov fighters," the ministry said.

The British Ministry of Defense notes that outside Donbas, Russia continues to launch long-range missile strikes on infrastructure throughout Ukraine.

In particular, the review mentions a strategically important bridge connecting Ukraine with Romania and Ukrainian ports on the Danube River, which became critical for Ukrainian exports after the blockade of Ukrainian Black Sea ports by Russia.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, as of the beginning of the 98th day of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, the occupiers by separate units stormed several districts of Sievierodonetsk and are gaining a foothold in the city center.

Also, the occupiers withdrew part of the units to Izium because of the losses during the assault on Dovhenke, Kharkov region.